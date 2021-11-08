Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:11 AM

EU drug agency looking at data on Merck’s COVID-19 pill

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s medicines agency says it has begun reviewing data on Merck’s COVID-19 treatment pill so that it can swiftly advise national drug authorities in the 27-nation bloc that want to begin using it before it gets official approval. The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that it will give EU-wide recommendations “in the shortest possible timeframe” so national authorities can decide on possible early use of the medicine. Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results. Last week the United Kingdom became the first country to OK it.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content