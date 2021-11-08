EU drug agency looking at data on Merck’s COVID-19 pill

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s medicines agency says it has begun reviewing data on Merck’s COVID-19 treatment pill so that it can swiftly advise national drug authorities in the 27-nation bloc that want to begin using it before it gets official approval. The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that it will give EU-wide recommendations “in the shortest possible timeframe” so national authorities can decide on possible early use of the medicine. Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results. Last week the United Kingdom became the first country to OK it.