Charges added against accused gunman in Vegas store shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas have filed additional felony charges against a 22-year-old man accused of killing a local filmmaker sitting in a parked car outside a convenience store but missing customers inside. Jesus Javier Uribe appeared briefly Tuesday before a Las Vegas judge on 31 charges including murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and discharge of a firearm. Uribe wasn’t asked to enter a plea. A bail hearing is scheduled next Monday and a preliminary hearing Nov. 23. Police and prosecutors say Uribe wore a ballistic vest and gun belt as he walked to the store aiming a handgun early Nov. 4 after fatally shooting 36-year-old Curtis Abraham sitting in a vehicle outside.