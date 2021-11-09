Chilean president impeached over Pandora Papers revelation

By EVA VERGARA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has been impeached by the lower house of Chile’s congress, setting up a Senate trial over whether to remove him due to allegations he favored the sale of a family property while in office. The accusation got the bare minimum of votes needed. He’s unlikely to be ousted by the Senate, where the opposition has only 24 of the 29 votes needed to remove a president. The accusation stems from publication of leaked documents revealed that one of Piñera’s sons used offshore companies for sale of a mining project his family co-owned. Piñera’s term ends in March in any case.