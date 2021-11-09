Haiti priest recounts abduction by gang holding missionaries

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Father Jean-Nicaisse Milien felt the cool barrel of a gun against his right ear. The Haitian priest and nine other people had just been kidnapped while driving through the outskirts of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, in early April. They were seized by the 400 Mawozo gang, the same group that kidnapped 17 missionaries from a U.S. religious organization on Oct. 16. That group, which includes five children, is still being held for ransom amid death threats. The Catholic priest and his fellow captives were released 20 days after they were seized, after an undisclosed ransom was paid.