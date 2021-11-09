Humans back at work? Gifts that help dogs handle anxiety

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A lot of that human-pet bonding during the pandemic is slowly coming to an end as more offices reopen. So what’s a lonely dog to do? Turns out, a lot. And we don’t mean a slow all-day whine, a messy rug delivery or mass furniture destruction. Gifters can help out their pet-loving friends this holiday season with a snuffle mat, puzzle feeder, or HD remote camera that dispenses food and has two-way audio. How about a snuggle puppy of a dog’s very own? Or a tiny tent to crawl into? Other anxiety-relieving gifts for dogs include a Bluetooth speaker pre-loaded with pet-friendly music, the classic Kong rubber toy and the weighted ThunderShirt that hugs and soothes.