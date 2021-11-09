Ideas for gifts worth keeping, or even passing down

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Some gifts are great in the moment, such as a candle or a bottle of wine. Others make memorable keepsakes or are so personal they can’t be re-gifted. This holiday season, The AP recommends some gifts meant to be cherished for years to come. They include customized clutch handbags and denim jackets. Consider personalized pet portraits adorning everything from pillows to paintings to cell phone covers. If you’d like to have an oral history from your loved one, one company will create a personalized podcast based off an interview. Another will gather greetings and testimonials into a group video card.