India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is hosting senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval did not invite Afghan representatives to the talks while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s national security adviser last week calling India a spoiler and not a peacemaker in Afghanistan. The meeting underscores India’s attempts to protect its strategic interests in Afghanistan amid Pakistan’s growing influence in the region. India’s leaders fear the Taliban rise to power will benefit Pakistan and feed a long-simmering insurgency in the disputed region of Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold.