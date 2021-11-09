Malala Yousafzai announces her marriage on Twitter

LONDON (AP) — Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage on Twitter on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration noting that her union with Asser on Tuesday, noting her the celebration with Asser Malik, the general manager of high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board. Malala wrote: “Today marks a precious day in my life,″ Malala wrote. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.”