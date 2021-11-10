Biden, others pay tribute to former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Mourners shared laughter, memories and tears as they paid their last respects to former Delaware Gov. Ruth Ann Minner. Minner was a sharecropper’s daughter, high school dropout and widow who became the only woman to serve as Delaware’s governor. She died Thursday at the age of 86. President Joe Biden joined friends, family and fellow politicians in Milford on Wednesday for Minner’s funeral. They recalled her as a woman who was driven by steely determination but never forgot her humble upbringing and maintained a sense of empathy for her fellow citizens. Minner served as governor from 2001 to 2009.