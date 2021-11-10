Skip to Content
Billy Crystal plans his Broadway return in a familiar role

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Crystal is not ready to say goodbye to “Mr. Saturday Night.” The comic icon has turned his film into a Broadway-bound musical. Crystal hopes to open it next year with him reprising his film role as Buddy Young Jr., a bitter, old insult comic chasing a last laugh. Crystal has written the stage adaptation with his film’s co-writers — Lowell Ganz and Marc “Babaloo” Mandel — and married it to music by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. John Rando will direct. Crystal has just ended a developmental run of the show at the Barrington Stage Company in Massachusetts. Performances begin on Broadway on March 1, 2022, at the Nederlander Theatre.

