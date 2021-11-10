Civic groups slam El Salvador’s bill on outside funding

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Civic groups and activists are criticizing President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to ban foreign donations or funding for non-governmental organizations that supposedly carry out political activity in El Salvador. The groups said Wednesday that it was an attempt by Bukele to stamp out criticism of his populist government. The director of the NGO Citizen Action called it an attempt “to silence the critical voices of civic groups.” Bukele sent the bill this week to Congress, where his New Ideas party is dominant and is expected to pass the law. Bukele accuses civic groups of helping organize protest marches against his government.