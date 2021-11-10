Former leader says sub deal protects US, not Australia

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating says a deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology is aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and has changed Australia-Sino relations. Keating told the National Press Club on Wednesday that Australia’s current conservative government treated France “appallingly” in September when it canceled a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract to build a fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines. Instead, Australia will acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines utilizing U.S. technology under a new alliance with the U.S. and Britain. Keating says Australia’s nuclear-propelled submarines will be designed to contain Chinese nuclear-armed submarines to shallow waters close to China’s coast.