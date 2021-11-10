Guinea to vaccinate children against COVID-19 in capital

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea will begin vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The West African nation’s health ministry said the youth vaccinations will start Thursday in the capital, Conakry. Guinea’s National Agency for Health Security said the country received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in late October and early November. It did not specify how many doses were delivered or where they came from, but said they would be used to begin the youth vaccination campaign. Guinea is the first West African nation to announce vaccinations for this age group, while countries such as South Africa and Morocco in other regions of the continent have already begun youth vaccinations.