North Macedonia’s PM says will stay on in post temporarily

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s prime minister, who announced his resignation after his coalition’s heavy election defeat last month, has said he will stay on in the post temporarily to ensure the country’s political situation stabilizes. Zoran Zaev announced his resignation on Oct. 31 following his leftist coalition’s defeat in local elections. Zaev’s decision came after his Social Democrat Union urged him late Tuesday to stay on as prime minister and party leader. A no-confidence motion in Zaev’s government goes to the vote in parliament on Thursday. If enough lawmakers vote in favor of the motion it would lead to the ouster of the government.