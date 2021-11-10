Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits its fate

By LEE KEATH and BRAM JANSSEN

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The gates of Kabul’s historic Ariana Cinema are closed, and the movie posters are stripped from its marquee. Since coming to power three months ago, the Taliban ordered the Ariana and Kabul’s three other cinemas to stop operations while they decide whether they will allow movies in Afghanistan. Still, the cinema’s nearly 20 employees, all men, show up to work each day, hanging around with nothing to do. The Ariana’s female director is not allowed to even come to the cinema anymore. Like the rest of the country, the Ariana is in limbo, waiting to see how the Taliban will rule.