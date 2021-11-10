Possibility of universal DH could affect roster decisions

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — If the universal designated hitter returns to the National League for good next season as many people believe, don’t be looking for the role to be filled with prototypical aging superstars who no longer play a position. While some teams might need to do some adjusting to fill a DH roster spot, many other teams will roll right into the new era using a number of players whose bat can stay in the lineup as a DH while they get a rest from playing the field. It’s just that some general managers wouldn’t mind knowing sooner rather than later as they begin putting together rosters for next season.