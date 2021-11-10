Chris Stapleton wins song of the year to open CMA Awards

By ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton has won the first trophy at the Country Music Association Awards, taking song of the year for “Starting Over” to begin what could be a big night for one of the show’s top nominees. Host Luke Bryan was joined by his “American Idol” co-hosts Lionel Richie and Katy Perry midway through his opening monologue at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to present the award. Stapleton and Eric Church are the top nominees with five apiece and both will also perform on the show. Performances will also include a series of all-star collaborations, including a duet by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.