Armistice remembrance seeks return to normalcy amid COVID-19

By RAF CASERT and VIRGINIA MAYO

Associated Press

YPRES, Belgium (AP) — Armistice Day remembrances have been observed around the world after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out ceremonies last year to mark the end 1918 end of World War I. Dignitaries and government leaders across the Western Front in Europe stood still and pondered the losses of millions during the four-year war. In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris took part in a tribute to how France and the United States stood together shoulder to shoulder to force a retreating Germany into surrender on Nov. 11, 1918. Other allied nations, from the United Kingdom to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, also had ceremonies and moments of silence on Thursday.