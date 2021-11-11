Japan’s outspoken nun and author Jakucho Setouchi dies at 99

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Jakucho Setouchi, a Buddhist nun and one of Japan’s best-known authors known for novels depicting passionate women and her translation of “The Tale of Genji” into modern language, has died. She was 99. Setouchi was already an established novelist before she shaved her head and became a nun at age 51. She was mostly based at a small temple in Kyoto, where she wrote hundreds of books from biographical novels to romance, often depicting women defying traditional roles. Setouchi brought “The Tale of Genji” back to life with her 1998 translation into modern, easy-to-read Japanese, gaining new fans to an ancient story. It took her six years to finish. Even in her late 90s, she was active in writing and giving talks, but her health declined recently.