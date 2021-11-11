Fired Senate staffer awarded millions in discrimination suit

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A jury has awarded $2.75 million to an Arizona legislative staffer who said she was fired from her job as a policy adviser for state Senate Democrats because of discrimination based on her race and gender. Tuesday’s verdict marks the second trial victory for Talonya Adams, a Black woman who acted as her own lawyer and witness. Adams was awarded $1 million in 2019 and the Senate was ordered to give her job back, but a federal judge ordered a new trial last year. Adams reported the verdict to KPNX-TV following a three-day trial. The damages are likely to be reduced at $300,000 because of a cap on federal employment discrimination claims.