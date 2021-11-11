Missouri man who buried wife’s body convicted of her murder

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been found guilty of killing his wife, whose remains were not found for more than a year. A jury on Thursday convicted Joseph Elledge of second-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. Her remains were found in March in a park near Columbia. Elledge admitted during his trial that he buried his wife’s body. But he said she died after she fell and hit her head after he pushed her during an argument. Prosecutors presented tapes, a journal and social media posts that detailed the couple’s volatile relationship. Ji met Elledge after moving to the U.S. from China to study at the University of Missouri.