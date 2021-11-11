Rittenhouse judge’s nod to veterans includes defense witness

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

As jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial settled into their courtroom seats, Judge Bruce Schroeder welcomed them and noted the Veterans Day holiday. The longtime judge then asked if any of the jurors or others in the courtroom had served. Only one person indicated he had: The man about to testify in support of Rittenhouse’s defense. The judge then led the room in a round of applause “to the people who’ve served our country.” John Black then took the stand. For some trial observers, Schroeder’s opening was a clear mistake. But other watchers shrugged it off.