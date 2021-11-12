2 Iowa teens formally charged in death of Iowa teacher

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers have been formally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a high school Spanish teacher. Prosecutors in Fairfield filed documents containing the charges Friday against Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale. Documents alleged the two 16-year-olds killed Nohema Graber on or about Nov. 2. A judge said he reviewed details of the crime laid out in a sealed document and was convinced they warrant a jury trial. Both are being held in jail. Bond reduction hearings are set for Nov. 23. Arraignment for both is Nov. 29. Goodale’s attorney declined to comment. Miller’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message.