Cambodian court orders early release of 5 activists

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has ordered the early release of five activists, including a prominent labor leader who has been a longtime critic of the government. The Phnom Penh Court of Appeals says it ordered the release of Rong Chhun and four others, but gave no immediate details about its decision. In a separate case, rights groups called for the immediate release of two other activists who were deported back to Cambodia from Thailand earlier in the week. Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years and has often been accused of heading an authoritarian regime.