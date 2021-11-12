CEO who threw chair inside Capitol on Jan. 6 gets jail time

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A former tech company CEO from suburban Chicago who lost his job after he threw a chair inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bradley Rukstales, of Inverness, Illinois, to pay $500 in restitution. Rukstales previously acknowledged he stormed the Capitol, threw a chair in the direction of retreating police officers and had to be dragged away by officers after he refused to comply with attempts to get him up from the floor. Rukstales was forced out as CEO of Cogensia and sold interests in the firm after his participation in the riot became known.