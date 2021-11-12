Race to lead Merkel’s party in German opposition takes shape

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A former German environment minister has announced his second run for the leadership of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party as the race to lead it in opposition starts to take shape. The Christian Democratic Union has decided to hold a ballot of its entire roughly 400,000-strong membership on who will take over after incumbent Armin Laschet led it to defeat and its worst-ever national election result in September. Nominations opened on Saturday but it took nearly a week for Norbert Roettgen to become the first officially to declare his candidacy. Roettgen finished third when Laschet was elected in January. Two more contenders are expected.