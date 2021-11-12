South Dakota governor formally launches reelection campaign

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who’s considered a rising star in the Republican Party, has formally launched her reelection campaign. Her campaign said in a statement Friday that she has raised over $10 million since she was elected three years ago. She has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand. She had already said she would seek a second term. Noem says her administration has embraced fiscal responsibility, protected freedoms, fought federal government intrusions and invested in the next generation of South Dakotans. Noem won the governor’s office with 51 percent of the vote in 2018.