World leaders bolster troubled Libya ahead of key election

By SAM MAGDY and SYLVIE CORBET

PARIS (AP) — France is hosting an international conference on Libya ahead of the North African country’s long-awaited elections next month. Regional and world powers gathering in Paris Friday hope the vote will pull the oil-rich nation out of its decade-old chaos. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and several world leaders are attending the Paris conference, and are expected to push for transparent, credible elections. They will also push for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya. The oil-rich country has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising 2011. Libya was for years split between rival governments, each backed by different foreign powers and militias.