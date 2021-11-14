Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:09 PM

Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. A splashy bipartisan signing ceremony is planned Monday on the White House lawn. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the U.S. economy. Historians, economists and engineers interviewed by The Associated Press welcomed Biden’s efforts. But they stressed that $1 trillion is not nearly enough to overcome the government’s failure for decades to maintain and upgrade the country’s roads, bridges, ports, pipes and other infrastructure.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content