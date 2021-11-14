Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:38 PM

French film wins top prize at Greece’s top film festival

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The French movie “Petite Nature” (Softie) has won the top Golden Alexander prize at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival. The film honored Sunday tells the story of a sensitive, gifted 10-year-old boy growing up in a rough neighborhood and taken under the wing of a new teacher. It was written and directed by Samuel Theis. The international competition at the festival drew 14 entries, but there were multiple competitions and prizes in the festival.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content