Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 members of her staff for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. State Auditor Rob Sand says a review of the state’s payroll system shows the money was used to pay the governor’s office staff, but it’s unclear why she had to take federal money to pay the salaries and why the funds weren’t initially in her budget. Reynolds’ office responded Monday by saying she is working to provide federal officials the documentation needed to approve the funds.