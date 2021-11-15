Businessman in Venezuela corruption case pleads not guilty

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman accused of siphoning off millions in state contracts from Venezuela has pleaded not guilty in a high profile case that’s strained relations between Washington and Caracas. Dressed in a beige jumpsuit, Alex Saab was tethered by the legs to five other inmates as he entered the Miami federal courtroom for his arraignment. Saab, 49, is accused of paying bribes to siphon off $350 million from state contracts to build housing for Venezuela’s socialist government. After seven charges were dismissed he now faces a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering punishable up to 20 years in prison.