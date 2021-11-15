Skip to Content
Labor leader, council member convicted in corruption trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a city council member were found guilty of conspiracy charges Monday in a corruption trial. The conviction Monday followed a lengthy FBI investigation. Prosecutors said John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty kept a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member Bobby Henon on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs. Both men were acquitted of some counts. Dougherty faces at least one more federal trial stemming from a sweeping 2019 indictment. Defense lawyers insisted that there had been no undue influence and argued that the city allows council members to hold outside jobs.

