Libyan interim leader: I’ll run for president if people want

By ADEL OMRAN

Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s interim prime minister says he’ll run for president if that’s what the people want. The announcement comes a day after the son of the country’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi emerged after years of hiding and announced his own candidacy for the country’s top office. The long-planned elections are scheduled to take place on Dec. 24. Libyan prime minister is meant to lead the country until the vote and is currently barred under the law from running. The candidacy of Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, has stirred controversy in the country, torn apart by years of war.