Students disciplined after ‘slavery’ petition sue district

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (AP) — Four students at a Kansas City school district who were disciplined after a petition to “Start Slavery Again” are suing the district. The students allege in a lawsuit filed Friday that the posting started as private bantering between a biracial student and a Black student. They say school district officials overreacted after the posting went viral and drew national attention. An attorney said the four male students are seeking to be reinstated and to have the incident removed from their school records. A spokeswoman for the district says officials acted appropriately when they expelled one student and suspended three others for 180 days.