EXPLAINER: Will Xi-Biden talks repair US-China ties?

BEIJING (AP) — No breakthroughs were delivered during talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, but the cordial atmosphere in which they were is the latest indication that relations between the sides may be turning the corner. What benefits accrue depend on whether the two countries can find areas of cooperation and come up with agreements, work-arounds or other ways of managing their disputes, which range from trade and technology to human rights, Taiwan and the South China Sea. A U.S. official described the tone of the virtual summit as respectful, straightforward and open, while China called the talks fruitful.