Greece’s tavernas, coffee shops close for pandemic protest

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and THANASSIS STAVRAKIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Associations representing restaurants and catering businesses in Greece are holding strikes and protests across the country while demanding renewed financial relief from the government due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally busy restaurants, coffee shops and traditional tavernas in Athens remained closed with chairs flipped onto outdoor tables. Brief scuffles broke out in central Athens when police stopped demonstrators blocking traffic near the prime minister’s residence. Greece is currently reporting its highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases of the pandemic and the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in six months. The government’s public health advisors have recommended tighter capacity limits for businesses and other measures to control infections.