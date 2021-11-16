Greek leader, in London, seeks return of ancient sculptures

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis amid a renewed push by Athens for the return of marble statues that once stood in the Parthenon. Johnson said he “understood the strength of feeling of the Greek people” about the sculptures after Mitsotakis raised the issue during talks. But the British leader stressed that decisions about the issue rest with the British Museum, where the marbles are held. The 17 figures and part of a frieze were taken by the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire in the early 19th century. Britain maintains Lord Elgin acquired the sculptures legally. Greek government says they were stolen and wants them returned for display in the Acropolis Museum.