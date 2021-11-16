Sudanese migrants in Israel fear deportation after coup

By JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Sudanese asylum-seekers in Israel fear last year’s normalization agreement between their new host country and Sudan could result in them being sent home. Their concerns have been magnified since last month’s military takeover in their homeland. The coup has been condemned by the U.S. and Western nations and has put Israel in an awkward position. Sudan was one of four Arab nations that reached U.S.-brokered normalization agreements with Israel last year in what was widely seen as a breakthrough in Mideast diplomacy. But last month, the Sudanese generals who had been the driving force behind the agreement dissolved a transitional government. Israel has yet to comment publicly on the coup.