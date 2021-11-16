Twitter rolls out redesigned misinformation warning labels

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Twitter users will soon see new warning labels on false and misleading tweets, redesigned to make them more effective and less confusing. The labels, which the company has been testing since July, are an update from those Twitter used for election misinformation before and after the 2020 presidential contest. Those labels drew criticism for not doing enough to keep people from spreading obvious falsehoods. The redesign launching worldwide on Tuesday is an attempt to make them more useful and easier to notice, among other things.