Wind-stoked wildfire causes death in Wyoming, evacuations

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wildfires pushed by strong winds have forced evacuations of homes in Montana, Wyoming and Colorado and led to a death in Wyoming. A fire caused by a downed power line near the Wyoming town of Clark burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings. Park County fire officials say a member of a firefighter’s family was killed. In south-central Montana, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office says 35 evacuation notices were issued for an area southwest of the town of Absarokee late Monday, but now major structures were believed to have been damaged. Near Estes Park in north-central Colorado, homes were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a fire.