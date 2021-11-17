Callers to global helplines voiced similar pandemic worries

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

A study on calls to crisis helplines in 19 countries shows a striking similarity in the pandemic’s toll on mental health. Fears of infection, loneliness and physical health were the main concerns voiced in the pandemic’s early weeks. The study published Wednesday in Nature found relationship issues, economic problems and suicide-related issues were generally less prevalent than before the pandemic. Swiss and German researchers pooled data from 8 million calls in the analysis. Helplines in 14 European countries, the United States, China, Hong Kong, Israel and Lebanon were included. The study reveals a collective response to unprecedented, uncertain times.