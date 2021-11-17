Maria Bartiromo says it’s ‘absurd’ to think she lobbied Barr

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Maria Bartiromo says that it’s ‘absurd’ to think that she personally lobbied former Attorney General William Barr to aggressively investigate Donald Trump’s charges of voter fraud during the 2020 election. In a new book by ABC’s Jonathan Karl, Barr said that Bartiromo called him “screaming” to complain that the Department of Justice hadn’t done anything to stop Democrats from stealing the election. Bartiromo says that the insinuation was absurd, and that she called him to follow up on concerns that Barr had expressed prior to the election about the safety of mail-in voting. Barr has not responded to AP’s requests to elaborate on the conversation.