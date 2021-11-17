New Georgia Republican congressional map targets McBath

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A new Republican plan for Georgia’s congressional map pushes Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath into what would be a strongly Republican district. The move makes it likely that Republicans would increase their current 8-6 edge in Georgia’s congressional seats to 9-5. Democrats argue that a fair plan would build districts equally around each party’s voters, increasing the chances of a 7-7 delegation reflecting Georgia’s 50-50 partisan split in recent elections. The map was released Wednesday by the House and Senate Republican caucuses in the Georgia General Assembly after days of closed-door talks. The plan is likely to pass the majority-GOP legislature in the coming days. A campaign manager for McBath says the plan discards the will of the voters.