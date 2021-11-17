Palestinian attacker shot dead after stabbing Israeli police

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian teen stabbed two Israeli border police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City before being shot dead at the scene. The police officers were hospitalized, one in moderate condition and another with minor injuries, after Wednesday’s incident. Private security and police officers shot the Palestinian attacker, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to United Hatzalah paramedics. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and vehicular attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force.