Photographer Jock Sturges pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A well-known photographer has pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old student in the 1970s when he was a teacher at a private boarding school in Massachusetts. Prosecutors say 74-year-old former Northfield Mount Hermon teacher Jock Sturges was sentenced Monday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of an unnatural and lascivious act on a child under 16. Prosecutors say Sturges was 28 and a photography instructor at the school when the girl went to him for help in 1975 because she was homesick. Sturges’ photos have been published in books and appeared in galleries worldwide, but many see his images as child pornography.