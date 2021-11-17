Pilot death is 2nd amid late season wildfires in Rockies

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a pilot who crashed while fighting a wildfire near Rocky Mountain National Park at night, the second person to die amid wind-driven, late season wildfires in the Rockies this week. The pilot was identified by the company he worked for as Marc Thor Olson, a military veteran with 42 years of flying experience. Colorado’s firefighting agency says it’s been studying using aircraft to fight wildfires at night but has been focused on helicopters. It says local authorities hired the plane to fight the fire. A wildfire that started Monday led to the death a person near Wyoming’s border with Montana.