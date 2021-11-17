UK court sends 9 road-blocking climate protesters to prison

LONDON (AP) — A British court has sentenced nine members from the climate action group Insulate Britain to up to six months in prison for breaching an injunction designed to prevent road blockades. Sentencing the protesters Wednesday, the judge said there was no alternative to the prison sentences because of the seriousness of the group’s actions and their clear intention to further flout court orders. Insulate Britain has made headlines after staging multiple demonstrations that have obstructed many of Britain’s main highways and roads in recent weeks. The group demands that the government better insulate homes in the country to cut carbon emissions.