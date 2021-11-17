UK tones down threats in N Ireland trade spat with EU

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top Brexit official has lowered the temperature in the U.K.’s trade feud with the European Union, saying he believes it is possible to reach agreement with the bloc. Chief U.K. negotiator David Frost said Wednesday there are still “gaps” between the two sides, but added that he thinks a deal can be done. Negotiations over Northern Ireland have dragged on for a month, with Britain threatening to suspend parts of the legally binding Brexit divorce agreement if there is no solution. Frost says triggering the emergency break clause is an option but he hopes to avoid it. Such a move could spiral into a trade war.