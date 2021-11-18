British Columbia deals with flooding as first troops arrive

By JIM MORRIS

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A team of Canadian soldiers is in British Columbia assessing the needs of local authorities who are dealing with floods and mudslides that forced evacuations, blocked major highways, caused the death of at least one person and killed thousands of farm animals. British Columbia’s premier has declared a state of emergency after record rainfall drenched much of the province’s south for more than 48 hours. One person is confirmed dead in a landslide that swept vehicles off a road near Pemberton and the search continued for more victims Thursday. All major routes between the region around the city of Vancouver and the interior of British Columbia have been cut by washouts, flooding or landslides.